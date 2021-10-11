Bedfordshire A5 crash: More casualties feared
Police are trying to establish if more people were hurt in a crash that left one man dead.
The Bedfordshire force said it was involved in a "complex investigation" after it was called to a single-vehicle crash near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 at about 03:40 BST on Sunday.
There were reports of a car alight in a field near Heath and Reach.
A man died at the scene and police said "a number of other casualties" may have been in the car.
"Our specialist officers are currently working as quickly as possible with other emergency services to establish who was involved in what is a very complex investigation," a statement said.
"Our specialist officers are currently working as quickly as possible with other emergency services to establish who was involved in what is a very complex investigation," a statement said.
While no formal identification has taken place, the force said it was working with families it believed may have a connection to the incident.
It has urged people to avoid speculation in what it calls a "very difficult and complex set of circumstances".
It has called for anyone with information to come forward.