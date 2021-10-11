Luton drugs courier Rheiss Carty dumped cocaine and cash in wheelie bin
A drugs courier who dumped 10 bags of cocaine and nearly £17,000 in cash in a wheelie bin while running away from police has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Rheiss Carty, 28, of Grove Road, Luton was spotted in a BMW in Stockingstone Road in the town in November 2019 and ran off after being stopped.
He admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply at Luton Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 18 months jail, suspended for 18 months.
The court was told it was just before 17:30 GMT on 14 November that officers began following Carty's car after being told it might be linked to drug offences.
They indicated he should pull over and while Carty initially stopped, he sped off and later made off on foot, dropping the drugs and £16,940 cash in Talbot Road.
He was found hiding nearby.
Laban Leake, defending, said his client, who also admitted possessing criminal property, had got involved in the drug world because his family was going through "difficult financial circumstances" but he "went about helping completely the wrong way".
"He feels shame and he feels he has brought shame on his family," he said.
Recorder Howard Cohen also sentenced Carty to a community order to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and attend a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with probation staff.