Stockenchurch Kings Hotel closed after 'devastating' fire
- Published
A hotel at a building dating back to the 16th Century will be closed for the "foreseeable future" after a "devastating fire", its owners said.
The blaze at the Kings Hotel in Stokenchurch, Buckinghamshire, started in the kitchen shortly after 20:20 BST on Friday and "travelled quickly" to the roof, the fire service said.
Guests and staff were evacuated and all were accounted for by 21:55.
The fire service said it was investigating the cause of the fire.
Buckinghamshire Fire Service said crews from Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and London also attended, plus Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.
The fire at the former coaching inn was under control by about 08:00 on Saturday.
On its website, the hotel said: "We are sorry to say that the hotel suffered a devastating fire at the weekend and as a result, won't be re-opening for the foreseeable future."