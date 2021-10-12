Bedfordshire A5 crash: Floral tributes to four confirmed dead
Floral tributes have been left at the scene where four people died when their car crashed near a roundabout and was found on fire in a field.
The single-vehicle crash happened near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 near Heath and Reach, Bedfordshire, at about 03:40 BST on Sunday.
Flowers were laid earlier as the wreckage of the car was removed.
Police remained at the scene on Tuesday and several tents were erected in the field where the car came to rest.
On Monday, Bedfordshire Police said a man who had been travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and confirmed three other people travelling in the car had also died.
Officers said they were working in a "dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident".
Forensic officers were still working at the scene and several tents had been erected in the field.
Aerial shots showed a large dent in the field and skid marks leading to the wreckage.
The car was removed from the scene and a Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said she expected investigations at the site "to conclude soon".
She said police were not yet in a position to formally identify the four people who died in the crash.