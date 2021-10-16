Eric Morecambe: Harpenden culture centre named after comedian
- Published
The son of one of the UK's best-known comedians says it is "a privilege and an honour" to have a new culture centre named after his father.
The Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, which includes a 511-seat theatre, opened on Saturday.
Eric lived in the town at the height of his fame in a comedy double act with Ernie Wise, until his death in 1984.
His son Gary said his father "would be absolutely delighted - and slightly surprised" at the naming.
Set on the site of the former sports centre in Rothamsted Park, it was signed off by St Albans City and District Council to replace the ageing Harpenden Public Halls as part of a £20m project, which also includes the new Harpenden Leisure Centre.
The theatre boasts state-of-the-art production equipment to allow major touring shows, as well as those put on by local groups, to be staged.
There is also exhibition space, two function rooms, a history room, bars and a coffee shop, with views across the park - a place where Gary Morecambe said the family used to walk their dogs when he was a youngster.
"If you'd have told [my father] then that 40-odd years later there would be a centre named after him, he wouldn't have believed it," he said.
"He would be absolutely delighted - and slightly surprised, but he would have also been surprised that the Queen unveiled a statue of him at Morecambe Bay."
Gary said it was significant that the building was a centre for entertainment because that was "what he was about".
"To think of other comedians coming and performing there - that's what he would have been chuffed about as well. It's a legacy."
His son added that although his father was born in Lancashire, the Hertfordshire town was his home.
"It's a kind of misconception that because he came from Morecambe Bay, people think his heart and soul is there," he said.
"But he left there very early on and Harpenden was his home, his ashes are buried there.
"The connection is so great that this naming is not misplaced... it's a real privilege and an honour."
Due to work commitments and illness, none of Eric's immediate family are able to attend Saturday's opening, but Gary hopes to visit soon.
"Not to have family there is very frustrating," he said, "but the spirit will be there".
Robert Donald, chair of the council's business and regeneration committee, said: "We are grateful to [Eric's] family for allowing us to name the new centre after him and celebrate his life in this way for future generations to enjoy."
Morecambe and Wise on the BBC
- The Morecambe and Wise Show first ran on BBC Two on 2 September 1968. It marked the duo's return after 13 years away, during which time they had found success at ITV.
- The BBC used the show to push its relatively-new colour television service, making them Radio Times cover stars.
- Eric and Ernie became the nation's most popular double act and their show became unmissable television, culminating in the 1977 Christmas Day special that was watched by 28 million viewers.
- The pair returned to ITV at the end of their career for a show that ran between 1978 and 1983.
- Eric Morecambe died in 1984 and Ernie Wise in 1999.
