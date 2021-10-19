Bedfordshire drivers face fines for idling engines at schools
- Published
Drivers who leave their engines running outside schools could be fined for what a councillor called their "detrimental impact on air quality".
Two committees at Central Bedfordshire Council have discussed introducing fixed penalty notices.
Engine idling is not currently enforced by the council, but if it is brought in it could "improve air quality" a council report found.
£5,000 could be spent on road signage at known problem locations.
At meetings held by the executive and general purposes committee, a report said the issuing of fines would be a last resort for civil enforcement and safer neighbourhood officers.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Conservative councillor for Arlesey, Ian Dalgarno, said: "This issue can have a detrimental impact on air quality and the resulting effect on public health."
Independent councillor for Potton, Adam Zerny, questioned whether it could be enforced.
"The council will get lots of examples of engine idling where officers are unable to do something," he said.
Head of public protection at the council, Jo Borthwick, said public expectations would need to be managed and efforts put in to raise awareness.
"There's some fairly old but useful guidance that goes with the legislation, which explains how we should enforce it," she said.
"By adopting this, we've got the opportunity to do that in a formal capacity, even though the sanctions available are limited.
"Only the very few who choose to ignore us will end up with a fine being issued."
The decision will be taken by full council at a later date.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk