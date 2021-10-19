Luton paedophile Carson Grimes: More victims come forward
More victims have come forward to say they were abused by a paedophile who has been jailed for at least 22 years.
Carson Grimes, 65, from Luton, was jailed for life last week for 36 offences against nine boys and girls, one of whom was five years old.
His crimes were featured on two episodes of Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody programme.
Bedfordshire Police said nine more victims have got in touch and it will "investigate all new claims of abuse".
"It is never too late to come forward and report, your voice will be heard," police said in a Facebook post.
The force said after media coverage of the inquiry and court case, including the broadcast of the TV programmes on 11 and 18 October, a number of people came forward.
Grimes, of Dumfries Street, denied the offences but was convicted of 19 counts of rape, 11 of indecent assault and six of indecency with a child.
His trial at Luton Crown Court heard that he began abusing children in the 1980s when he lived in London, and his behaviour escalated when he moved to Bedfordshire and continued until about 2002.
Det Sup Steve Ashdown said: "I would like to thank all the survivors who found the courage to come forward, as well as all the officers who have worked tirelessly to play their part in bringing Grimes to justice.
"We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to support you and bring these sorts of vile exploiters to justice."
