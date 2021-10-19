Milton Keynes murder trial hears Anil Gill put wife's body in duvet
A "dominating and bullying" husband accused of murdering his wife stabbed her 18 times with two kitchen knives before dragging her body to the garage, a court heard.
Ranjit Gill, 43, was found in Beresford Close in Milton Keynes, on 31 January with "significant injuries".
Her husband, Anil Gill, 47, also of Beresford Close, has denied her murder.
At his trial, at Luton Crown Court, the prosecution said Mr Gill had admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.
The prosecution opened its case and told how the couple had married and at first they were happy and lived in Bedford.
In 2010, the couple moved to Milton Keynes, but prosecutor Charles Ward-Jackson said "things took a turn for the worse" after Mr Gill lost his job and Mrs Gill's health deteriorated.
"He was a dominating person who would bully her on occasions, and use threatening and violent behaviour towards her," Mr Ward-Jackson said.
Mrs Gill had been threatened with a knife, a sword, and had been pushed down the stairs by her husband, he said.
The jury heard when Mrs Gill's sister advised her to leave, she feared "he would hunt her down and kill her".
The prosecution outlined instances of reported domestic abuse and said the couple had begun to use alcohol and drugs.
Mrs Gill had an affair, and her husband considered divorce proceedings, but retracted those.
The prosecution said although the couple seemed to have "patched things up" in January this year, on the night of the alleged murder evidence showed they had cocaine delivered, and Mr Gill was surfing the internet for gay pornography.
A neighbour heard a woman screaming at about 01:00 GMT, he said.
The prosecutor said the husband's assertion he had stabbed his wife in a "frenzy" and "a loss of control" were false.
Mr Ward-Jackson said after killing his wife, Mr Gill played reggae music to "calm himself down" and spent the next few hours cleaning up and wrapping up his wife's body in a duvet and black bin liners, which he then dragged to the garage.
He then cleaned the carpet in the living room using bleach.
The prosecutor said Mr Gill did not call the police until just after 10:00 that morning, telling the operator: "She forced me to take cocaine, I didn't want to. She got addicted to drugs and had an affair."
The trial continues.