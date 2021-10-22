Bedford Christmas floods worst since 1998, report finds
An investigation into floods that hit Bedford over Christmas found water was at a level not seen since the Easter flooding in 1998.
A report said the borough experienced "widespread and exceptional flooding" between 23 and 26 December 2020, with 65 properties flooded.
There were no reported serious injuries or loss of life.
Independent councillor Doug McMurdo said it was a "terrible, terrible time, and we need to learn from it".
The report identified 141 actions to be taken, which it said that due to their number and complexity, "would be prioritised reflecting the resources available and known flood risk".
A meeting of the council's executive heard it had been the second wettest December since records began in 1981, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
People in more than 1,300 properties were urged to leave their homes as 50-55mm of rain on 23 December led to a major incident being declared on Christmas Day.
Councillor McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said defences added along the river after the 1998 floods were "tested to [their] absolute maximum".
Labour councillor Colleen Atkins, who is responsible for community safety, told the committee the flooding "caused tremendous impacts" with roads damaged and impassable and bridges unable to be crossed.