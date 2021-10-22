Ampthill homes evacuated after e-cigarette device found
Police have said an "e-cigarette type device" caused homes to be evacuated and a bomb disposal unit to be called to a residential area.
Eye witnesses said a section of Oliver Street and Cedar Close in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, closed after a "package" was discovered.
Becky Griffiths, from the area, said she called the police when she found a pink device with a blue flashing light.
Police later confirmed the device was deemed "non-suspicious".
Ms Griffith said she had walked up Cedar Close at about 08:25 BST and noticed a blue flashing light on top of the road sign.
"I thought it was an iPod or something but on closer inspection it looked suspicious. I phoned the police straight away and a while later bomb disposal arrived," she said.
Bedfordshire Police said they were called at about 08:35 on Thursday and officers and a specialist explosive ordnance disposal team attended.
The area was evacuated as a precaution, the force said, and by 13:40 "the device had been deemed non-suspicious and all closures were lifted".
