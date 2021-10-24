Buckinghamshire: Forklift truck used to ram car into house
A man has been arrested after a forklift truck was used to ram a vehicle into a house, police have said.
Police were called to Wycombe Road, Studley Green in Buckinghamshire after a man reportedly used a JCB forklift to lift up a parked 4x4.
The car is said to have been rammed into a property, causing considerable damage, but no-one inside was injured.
Police said the 4x4 was left outside the house and a man was arrested after being pursued by officers.
Thames Valley Police said during that pursuit - through Booker Common, through New Road towards Handy Cross, and into the Turnpike Road area - a number of cars "may have been damaged".
A 39-year-old man from High Wycombe has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, theft, and criminal damage and other road-related offences.
Det Sgt Bruce Wilson said it was "not a random incident and the owner of the house and the arrested man are known to each other".
"We are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward and would advise anyone who believes their vehicle has been damaged to please get in touch," Det Sgt Wilson added.
