Houghton Regis leisure centre plans boosted by £20m grant
- Published
A £24m community and leisure centre is to be almost entirely paid for by the government.
Central Bedfordshire Council's bid for £20m to build a Community Wellbeing Hub in Houghton Regis was successful.
It will come from a £4.8bn levelling up fund launched last year to let local authorities apply for money for regeneration and transport projects.
The centre, which is to include a swimming pool, will be built near a new secondary school at Kingsland Campus.
New paths, cycleways, bus stops and outdoor areas are also part of the planned regeneration of the area.
The Conservative-run authority posted a planned design on Facebook and called the news "seriously good".
Conservative MP South West Bedfordshire Andrew Selous said: "I am delighted about these new leisure and wellbeing facilities for Houghton Regis which I have lobbied hard for.
"Along with the new Houstone Secondary School and the new All Saints View independent living scheme, this new investment is a major vote of confidence in a town with a bright future."
