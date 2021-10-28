Luton says levelling up funding is great news
- Published
Luton town centre is a step closer to achieving its vision after it was awarded levelling up funding in the Budget, the town council said.
Luton will receive £20m towards a multi-purpose development and regeneration where Bute Street carpark currently sits.
Some 372 homes are planned with new community, retail and business spaces, an auditorium and a cycle hub.
The council's bid for funding focussed on balancing Luton's income inequality.
Nicola Monk at Luton Council said: "Improving the centre will generate further town-wide investment... so that all our residents can thrive and no-one has to live in poverty.
"This announcement is great news for Luton town centre."
The council said improving the town centre will help create a positive impression for visitors and attract more residents back to the town centre.
The project will support the growth of businesses in various sectors to help create local employment opportunities, skills, and training.
An enhanced environment and landscape is planned to help reduce crime and anti-social behaviour and be more welcoming to families and improve air quality.
The areas around Luton station, the hat district and the football stadium will all undergo improvements.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, borough councillors granted 2020 Developments Luton outline planning permission to develop two sections - east and west- of the 21-acre brownfield site on the edge of town.
The application was for residential accommodation, retail outlets, a health centre and community uses, as well as food and drinking premises, parking, landscaping and river works.
A full application for these sections is expected to be submitted to councillors early next year.
A separate full application is proposed to be submitted at a later date for a third, central section, which includes the a new stadium for Luton Town FC.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk