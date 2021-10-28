Needle assault at Milton Keynes club being investigated
Officers are investigating an alleged case of assault with a needle at a nightclub.
Pink Punters in Milton Keynes said it was helping Thames Valley Police (TVP) with its investigation of a reported assault on 24 October.
A woman told police she had been assaulted with a needle at the club just before 03:00 BST.
The club wrote on social media it had "always been recognised as the safest venue in the city".
"Women in particular have always felt very reassured as we have many safety measures not seen in any other venues," Pink Punters said.
CCTV footage from the club's 500 hi-definition cameras had been handed to the police, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
"As of yet nothing has been found, but police are still investigating the report and are awaiting forensic evidence," the nightclub said.
Pink Punters said it planned to further improve its safety measures from this weekend.
A TVP spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police can confirm that it is investigating reports of an assault whereby a woman has reported being assaulted with a needle at the Pink Punters nightclub in Milton Keynes."
Nationally, a petition calling for compulsory searches at nightclubs has been signed by more than 150,000 people after a number of reported spikings by needle.
