Bedfordshire policeman dismissed over off-duty lockdown row
A police officer who "lost his temper" with two men at a convenience store over social distancing has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Det Con Ben Jones was off-duty when he became involved in an argument at a Tesco Express in Shefford in Bedfordshire, on 18 April 2020.
He admitted pushing one man before identifying himself as an officer.
An independent misconduct panel dismissed the Bedfordshire Police officer without notice.
The incident took place during the first Covid-19 national lockdown.
The men claimed Det Con Jones swore at them on several occasions during the incident, some of which he admitted.
He then asked the Tesco manager to preserve the CCTV as evidence for any investigation, police said.
An investigation was launched after Det Con Jones and the men reported the incident to the police.
He contested the allegations, but the panel ruled against him on two counts including not having a lawful purpose to attempt to seize the CCTV.
Det Con Jones was found to have breached the standard of professional behaviour for integrity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct in the three-day hearing.
The panel chair Karimulla Akbar Khan said: "The proven facts of this case point to the officer who lost his temper during the incident even after he had declared himself an officer and sought inappropriately to assert his authority over a member of the public.
"While the panel accepts this was a difficult time for everyone given the Covid-19 pandemic, the officer's behaviour... constitutes a significant breach of public trust."
