Watford murder arrest after assault at Fuller Road property

Image source, Google
Image caption, A man in his 50s was found with injuries that "proved fatal" at a property in Watford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an assault at a residential property.

Police said officers were called to an address in Fuller Road, Watford at just after 18:00 BST on Thursday where a man in his 50s was found injured.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Hertfordshire Police said it was being "treated as an isolated incident involving parties known to each other".

