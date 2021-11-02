BBC News

Insulate Britain: Arrests as protesters glue themselves to roads

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Hertfordshire Police were called to the A1081 St Albans Road near the South Mimms roundabout, at the junction of the M25 and A1(M)

Several people have been arrested after Insulate Britain protestors attempted to block the M25 by gluing themselves to the road.

Hertfordshire Police said protestors were near junction 23 for the A1(M) at Bignells Corner, and close to the A1081 St Albans Road.

Officers were called at 07:45 GMT to the M25 area and at 08:20 to the A1081.

The group said on Twitter that 60 of its members were disrupting traffic in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Four court injunctions are in place banning Insulate Britain from obstructing major roads.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, The action was carried out by Insulate Britain

Police said that officers were working to "resolve the disruption as quickly as possible" and partial road closures have been put in place.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Police officers remove a protestor glued to the road at an Insulate Britain roadblock near to the South Mimms roundabout

