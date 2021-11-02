Milton Keynes murder trial: Accused tells jury he went into frenzy
A husband accused of murdering his wife by stabbing her 18 times has told a jury he "went into a bit of a frenzy".
Ranjit Gill's body was found wrapped in a duvet and black bin liners at the home she shared with Anil Gill in Beresford Close, Milton Keynes, on 31 January.
Luton Crown Court heard Mr Gill told nurses that consuming alcohol and cocaine had "turned him into a killer".
Mr Gill, 47, has denied murder, but has admitted manslaughter.
Mr Gill told the jury his relationship with his wife had been like a "rollercoaster" in the weeks before her killing.
He said there were frequent arguments about her drug-taking, her relationship with another man and her lifestyle of going out all night.
He told the court that on the day of his wife's death he allowed her to buy cocaine for "one last time".
"She said I had to take cocaine to save our marriage," he said.
Mr Gill said his wife then gave him details about her sexual encounters with other people which made him upset and angry.
"She was saying I couldn't satisfy her sexual needs - it made me feel worthless," he said.
Mr Gill said the pair began arguing and his wife came "rushing" into the room with a large kitchen knife and threatened him with it.
When she put it down, he then "went into a bit of a frenzy" and attacked her, Mr Gill said.
Prosecutors said Mr Gill had been "dominating" and a "bully" towards his wife in the years before her killing.
Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting counsel, told the jury about incidents when the defendant had hit his wife across the back with a plank, threatened her with a knife and pushed her down the stairs, threatened her with a sword, and held a knife to her neck.
The court heard in October 2018 police attended their home after reports of a domestic incident, but Mrs Gill would not tell officers what happened.
Prosecutors said the killing happened in the early hours, but Mr Gill did not call the police until about 10:00 GMT.
Her body was discovered by officers in the garage at the property.
The trial continues.