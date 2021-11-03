Marlow Bridge: Traffic cameras used to monitor HGVs
Cameras are being used to monitor traffic going over a historic suspension bridge following "repetitive repairs".
Marlow Bridge, which crosses the Thames, was badly damaged in 2016, when a 37-tonne lorry tried to cross it.
Buckinghamshire Council said despite a three-tonne limit, heavy goods vehicles still tried to use it.
Temporary cameras, which will also be in two locations in High Wycombe, will be used to monitor traffic violations.
The authority said that "despite clear signage and width restriction measures" drivers continued to attempt to cross Marlow Bridge, with many getting stuck and "causing the need for repetitive and costly repairs".
The camera trial, which starts today, will last for a month at the bridge and at Castle Street and Corporation Street in High Wycombe, where drivers frequently use roads which are only meant to be accessed by buses.
Councillor Steve Broadbent, who is responsible for transport, said: "This exercise will help us to better understand the way motorists are using these areas so that we can address particular issues and introduce measures to help improve safety and accessibility for all."
