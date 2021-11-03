TripAdvisor suspends reviews of Milton Keynes restaurant over Tommy Robinson claims
TripAdvisor has suspended reviews of a restaurant due to a dispute involving Tommy Robinson.
Wing Kingz in Milton Keynes received a series of negative posts after the English Defence League founder said he was refused service there, as first reported in the Milton Keynes Citizen.
The review website said the event caused an "influx" of comments that "do not describe a first-hand experience".
Thames Valley Police said it was investigating.
Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a video on YouTube which he said was filmed at the new sports bar/restaurant in the Xscape centre.
In the video, he can be heard claiming that despite being given a table, he was told he would not be served.
A voice is then heard telling him to leave.
Luton-born Robinson alleged he was "discriminated" against, "probably to do with my politics", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Fake reviews'
In a statement on its Facebook page, Wing Kingz said it had received "many fake negative reviews" after an "incident whereby our team were made to feel uncomfortable by a customer".
"Wing Kingz does not tolerate racism or discrimination in any shape or form," it said.
"We are a diverse business with customers and staff from all backgrounds and are committed to creating a safe, comfortable environment for everyone who steps through our doors.
"This matter is now with the police, and anything further will be dealt with by them."
Trip Advisor said: "Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing."
Thames Valley Police said an investigation into a report of harassment after an incident at Wing Kingz on Saturday was ongoing.
The force called for anyone with any information to contact them.
