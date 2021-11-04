Suspected human remains found in River Chess in Rickmansworth
Suspected human remains have been found in a river.
Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to the River Chess in Rickmansworth just after 09:50 GMT on Wednesday to reports that remains had been discovered.
A force spokesman said the remains had been recovered and were currently undergoing forensic testing.
"The scene guard has since been lifted and the police inquiry is continuing," he added.
