BBC News

Watford man charged with father's murder

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Amjad Hussain, 52, was found with injuries that "proved fatal" at a property in Watford, Hertfordshire Police said

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his father.

Amjad Hussain, 52, was found with serious injuries at a property in Fuller Road, Watford, Hertfordshire, just after 18:00 BST on 28 October.

Police said they were called to the address after receiving reports of a serious assault.

Husnein Amjad, 21, of Fuller Road, Watford, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded into custody.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.