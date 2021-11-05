Met officer James Geoghegan accused of rape says he had consensual sex
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman had thought he was about to begin a relationship with her, a court has heard.
James Geoghegan, 27, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has denied raping a woman at her home in Loughton, Essex on 12 December 2018.
In a statement read out to jurors, he said they had consensual sex.
It was a "complete shock" when he awoke to her flatmate telling him to leave or she would call the police, he said.
In the prepared statement given to police, which was read out at Chelmsford Crown Court, he said that he and the woman had taken a taxi to her home.
He said they had danced together before he offered to sleep on the sofa, but she "insisted" he sleep in her bed.
'Complete shock'
Mr Geoghegan, a response officer who is currently suspended, said after he awoke, the woman said: "Did you not hear me say no?"
"It was a complete shock, I didn't know what she was on about," he said.
"I genuinely thought we were going to wake up and spend the day together and start seeing each other like we were saying the night before."
Asked by defence barrister, Nicholas Corsellis QC, if he thought he and the woman were "going to have sex no matter what", the defendant replied: "No, definitely not".
Mr Geoghegan said he "definitely thought she was attracted to me".
He said she "put her arms round my waist and led me into her room".
Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mr Geoghegan went into her bedroom "uninvited" when she was undressing and although they kissed, the victim did not want it to go further and told him to stop several times.
Prosecutor, Wayne Cleaver, said Mr Geoghegan had "disregarded her limits and decided instead to press on".
The trial continues.
