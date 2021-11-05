Insulate Britain: Hertfordshire protests costs police £58k
- Published
Dealing with Insulate Britain protests on the M25 in Hertfordshire has cost taxpayers more than £58,000 to police.
The group, which has called on the government to do more to insulate homes, has protested on major roads in south-east England since September.
In some cases activists have glued themselves to roads.
A Freedom of Information request by the Local Democracy Reporting Service found the seven protests in the county cost Hertfordshire Police £58,775.22.
The force estimated the cost of policing the protests was £8,396.46 per day.
Four protests took place in Hertfordshire during the first 10 days of action between 13 and 23 September, before the government injunction limited activity for a number of weeks.
Using the police's estimates, the four protests in September cost the force more than £33,500.
By extrapolating the September costs to include a further three days of action on 8 and 29 October and 2 November, the seven protests were likely to have cost the taxpayer £58,775.22.
This figure does not include any costs for resources used on days that protests did not materialise in Hertfordshire.
The force said it was unable to provide a breakdown of how many officers have had to be deployed to each protest.
In response to the figures, the force said that protesters had put themselves at risk and "posed a substantial risk to countless other members of the public".
At least 76 arrests have been made in connection with the Hertfordshire protests.
Supt Nick Caveney said: "In order to minimise the disruption caused, we have had to dedicate resources to spotting protestors and removing them quickly; diverting valuable police resources away from our core role of preventing crime, catching criminals, and protecting the public."
Insulate Britain did not respond to a request for comment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
