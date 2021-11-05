BBC News

Oakley Road in Luton closed as police investigate incident

Police have closed off Oakley Road in Luton following an incident

Police have closed off a road after being called to an "incident".

Bedfordshire Police were called to Oakley Road in Luton just after 18:00 BST.

Road closures have been put in place between the junction of Dunstable Road and Oakley Road, and Roman Road and Stoneygate Road.

One eyewitness told the BBC that as many as eight police cars were in the area. Police advised people to use alternative routes.

