Transport secretary Grant Shapps has operation after bike fall
- Published
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has had an operation on his face after coming off his bicycle at the weekend.
The MP for Welwyn Hatfield in Hertfordshire said he was "patched up" by "brilliant staff" at the new QEII hospital in Welwyn Garden City and the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.
In a Facebook post, he said he had to have a "minor op" on his lip.
"Thank goodness for the bike helmet, without which it could have been worse," he said.
Mr Shapps' post did not say where or how the fall happened.
