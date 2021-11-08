Meat-Free Mondays introduced at Letchworth primary school
- Published
A school is introducing Meat-Free Mondays in an effort to help slow climate change.
School meal suppliers, Hertfordshire Catering, only sends vegetarian meals to Lordship Farm Primary School in Letchworth on Mondays.
It follows a campaign by the school's eco-committee, which canvassed 75% of children who had school dinners.
The head teacher said the children thought it was "one of the biggest things that they can change" to help.
The school said that it was a "completely pupil-driven initiative" and that of those asked, 99% said they would support it.
Head teacher Julie Petite said children recognised that reducing meat consumption was one of the biggest things they could do to tackle climate change.
"Meat-Free Monday is something they can do; they can make that choice in school, whereas it's really tough for them to be part of the larger decisions the world leaders are making at COP26," she said.
"I'm exceptionally proud."
Teacher and eco-committee leader Richard Woodham said: "It's the number one biggest thing we can do to make an instant impact... I just hope it can inspire other schools to do the same thing."
One pupil said: "It's important for us to save the planet now because the generation at the moment is fading out and they're handing it over to us and we want to decide how our future will be.
"We don't want it to be all polluted, we want to have a nice, happy, clean earth."
