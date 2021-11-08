Hoddesdon death crash: Man in court after being on the run for 11 years
A man who was on the run for 11 years after hitting and killing a man with his car will not face charges relating to the death.
Aleksi Shyti was using a fake Greek identity document when the car he was driving hit Ricky Burlton as he walked home from a night out on 4 June 2010.
Mr Burton, 20, from Enfield, was trying to cross the entrance to a slip road of the A10 near Hoddesdon at 02:30 BST.
Shyti pleaded guilty to possessing a false identity document with intent.
He also admitted making a false statement to obtain insurance by claiming he had held a UK driving licence for 10 years.
A charge relating to causing the death of Mr Burlton is not being proceeded with.
Shyti, 42, of no fixed address, was being treated at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield for facial injuries after the crash when he disappeared.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told St Albans Crown Court: "He was driving a vehicle that collided with Ricky Burlton, causing his death.
"Shortly after those events this defendant left the jurisdiction and returned to his homeland, Albania.
"A European Arrest Warrant was issued in May 2012 and executed in September this year."
Shyti was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
