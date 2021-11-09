BBC News

Bedford Academy: School reopens after man's body found

Bedford Academy was closed on Monday 8 November as police cordoned off the area

A school is due to reopen a day after the discovery of a man's body on the site.

Bedford Academy, run by the Heart Academies Trust, on Mile Road, was shut on Monday.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police were called at 07:50 GMT on Monday and have been treating it as an unexplained death, the force said.

The man has not been formally identified. Police have appealed for information.

Emergency services were called 07:50 on Monday morning

