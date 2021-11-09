Watford General Hospital: Politicians press for answers on funding
- Published
Politicians from across a county have come together to request an update on funding for a £550m hospital redevelopment.
Three council leaders and two MPs in Hertfordshire have written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, asking when funding will be made available for Watford General Hospital.
In July, Watford Borough Council backed outline plans to rebuild the hospital.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.
The letter was from Liberal Democrats Peter Taylor, elected Mayor of Watford; Sarah Nelmes, leader of Three Rivers Council; Chris White, leader of St Albans City and District Council; and Daisy Cooper, MP for St Albans; and Dean Russell, Conservative MP for Watford.
Under the proposals, the majority of wards would be housed in three blocks, potentially 17 storeys high, and built next to the current site.
West Hertfordshire NHS Trust previously confirmed its preferred option was for a significant rebuild of the hospital.
Mr Taylor, who co-ordinated the letter, said: "Redevelopment of the hospital is an important and much-needed investment that will benefit everyone who uses Watford General.
"The fact that there has been no progress on this in the last few months is very worrying for all of us who have worked so hard to bring forward this excellent proposal.
"We can't afford to let this project be delayed any longer."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk