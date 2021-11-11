Bedford charity for over 50s could close due to lack of funds
- Published
A charity that provides activities and support for people over 50 could have to close unless it raises £20,000 by Christmas.
The Bedford Guild House said less people had attended since the end of lockdown.
Sonia Minney, its chief executive, said it had just spent £80,000 on repairs to its 165-year-old building.
"We're confident our numbers will go up, but we need help in the meantime," she said.
Since the charity fully reopened in August, Ms Minney said it had been running at a loss.
"We will run out of money if we don't get some in soon," she said.
She said it was hard to maintain its building, opened in 1856, as it was "expensive to run".
"Nothing is cheap and in the last year we've spent thousands upgrading the toilets and the roof, so we haven't got a lot of money left.
"Pre-Covid we could manage financially as our classes were bigger."
The charity, opened in 1961, on Harpur Street, in the centre of the town, runs creative, exercise and mindfulness classes as well as offering "social support", she added.
It also has a café, that is run independently by a 21-year-old, as her first business.
"We support other youth projects as well as providing services for the over 50's, people use us to combat social isolation."
It has set up a fundraising page and has raised £780 out of a £50,000 total.
