Milton Keynes man who stabbed wife 18 times guilty of murder
- Published
A "dominating and bullying" husband has been found guilty of murdering his wife by stabbing her 18 times.
Ranjit Gill's body was found wrapped in a duvet and black bin liners at the home she shared with Anil Gill in Beresford Close, Milton Keynes, on 31 January.
Luton Crown Court heard Gill stabbed his wife after a night of drinking and taking cocaine.
The 47-year-old is due to be sentenced later on Friday.
Gill admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter, but a jury found him guilty of murder, rejecting his claims that he had lost self-control and acted in a frenzy after his wife made comments about an affair she had.
Prosecutors said Mr Gill had been "dominating" and a "bully" towards his wife in the years before her killing.
Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting counsel, told the jury about incidents when the defendant had hit his wife across the back with a plank, threatened her with a knife and pushed her down the stairs, threatened her with a sword, and held a knife to her neck.
The court heard in October 2018 that police attended their home after reports of a domestic incident, but Mrs Gill would not tell officers what happened.
The jury was told Ms Gill's sister advised her to leave her husband, but the 43-year-old said she feared "he would hunt her down and kill her".
Prosecutors said the killing happened in the early hours, but Mr Gill did not call the police until about 10:00 GMT.
Her body was discovered by officers in the garage at the property.