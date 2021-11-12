St Albans City FC: Goalie seeks lucky towel's return after FA Cup win
A goalkeeper of a non-league football club that is through to the second round of the FA Cup has appealed for the return of his lucky towel.
Michael Johnson, of St Albans City, said the team have been on a 15-game winning streak since he first used it.
He left the towel on the pitch as the whistle blew on the team's 3-2 victory over Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.
A pitch invasion followed and the keeper thinks a fan could have "understandably" taken it as a memento.
Johnson has offered a pair of signed boots and gloves as a reward for the towel's safe return.
"It's become a bit of a lucky charm for me and a couple of other players as well," the 28-year-old said.
"I'm quite superstitious with pre-game rituals and stuff like that and it seems to be doing the trick.
"So we're in a bit of a panic now as we don't know where it is."
After the sixth-tier side's victory over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, the team are due to play at neighbours Boreham Wood in the second round on 6 December.
Johnson said he "would like it back for that big game especially", but also for an important National League South game on Tuesday at home to Dulwich Hamlet.
"If someone does have it then feel free to trade it in and upgrade the souvenir you've got from the game," he said.