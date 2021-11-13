Swampy among final protesters evicted from HS2 camp in Buckinghamshire
- Published
Veteran eco-protester Swampy was one of the last two protesters to be evicted from a camp set up by activists against the HS2 rail project.
The eviction began at Wendover Active Resistance (War) camp in Buckinghamshire five weeks ago.
The protesters had been digging a tunnel, but a spokeswoman for the group said on Saturday the last two demonstrators were out of the tunnel.
A HS2 spokeswoman said: "All protesters have now been safely removed".
Swampy, whose name is Dan Hooper, was among protesters who had charges against them dropped recently after they occupied tunnels near Euston Station in London.
He was accompanied by another protester, called Satchel, at the War camp between the A413 and the local Chiltern railway line south of Wendover.
The HS2 line will pass over the road and railway on a low viaduct before entering a tunnel to pass to the west of the village.
The HS2 spokeswoman said: "By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country's push to reduce carbon emissions.
"Instead of wasting their time and public money on often violent and disruptive protest, we would urge anyone who cares about the environment to support this project."
