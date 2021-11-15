HS2: Swampy says protesters' tunnelling can halt project
- Published
Veteran eco-protester Swampy has said activists' tunnelling tactics can halt the HS2 high-speed railway project.
Swampy, whose real name is Dan Hooper, was one of the last two protesters to be evicted on Saturday from the Wendover Active Resistance (WAR) camp.
After 28 days underground, he said "we can stop it with this tactic" and halt the multi-billion pound scheme.
HS2 Ltd urged "anyone who cares about the environment to support [its] project".
The rail line is due to run between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds and work has started on phase one from London to Birmingham.
The current estimated cost of completing the entire project is between £72bn and £98bn.
Swampy was among protesters who had charges against them dropped recently after they occupied tunnels near Euston Station in London.
He had joined protesters digging a tunnel at the WAR camp in Buckinghamshire - between the A413 and the local Chiltern railway line south of Wendover - where eviction began five weeks ago.
The activist told the BBC: "If we look back to the 90s, we stopped the road-building programme [using] tactics like tunnelling, in fact that probably was the [thing] that broke the camel's back.
"So we can stop it with this tactic which will save the country billions of pounds... they just have to reverse it.
"It's hugely unpopular with deforestation on a massive scale.
"This project is pumping millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere so this is a greenwash and it needs to be stopped."
HS2 'cleaner, greener'
HS2 Ltd, which was set up by the government to build the line, has said it will be one of the most environmentally responsible infrastructure projects ever delivered in the UK.
A spokeswoman said: "By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country's push to reduce carbon emissions.
"Instead of wasting their time and public money on often violent and disruptive protest, we would urge anyone who cares about the environment to support this project."
Swampy said he "hopes more tunnels will happen on the route" and has not yet ruled out taking part in future protests.
"It's too soon after this one to be able to say whether I will be there," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk