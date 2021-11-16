Game of Thrones star's sleepout for Hertfordshire charity
- Published
A Game of Thrones star will be taking part in a sponsored sleepout to raise money for a homeless charity.
Joe Dempsie, best known for his role as Gendry in the TV show, will be at the charity event at The Hemel Hempstead School in Hertfordshire on 26 November.
The sleepout will raise money for Dens, which helps people in the Dacorum district who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.
Mr Dempsie said the charity was "so close" to his heart.
He became ambassador for Dens in 2019 and met residents at the 44-bed hostel, The Elms, and took part in a previous sleepout.
Mr Dempsie said: "I have such incredible memories of my night at the sleepout a couple of years ago and cannot wait to play my part again in supporting an amazing charity that's so close to my heart.
"Join me for what I know will be an unforgettable night under the stars, and let's sleep out so that those who are most vulnerable don't have to."