Fire breaks out at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath
- Published
A fire has broken out at a workshop at Pinewood Studios.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said 11 crews were sent to tackle the blaze at Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, at about 20:45 GMT on Thursday.
It said the fire affected 100% of a single storey building used as a commercial workshop and an adjacent building was also damaged.
James Bond and Marvel films have been among the blockbusters filmed there.
The fire service said South Central Ambulance Service was also in attendance, but no-one was injured during the fire.
It said the incident response was scaled back shortly after 23:20.
The fire service said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze.
