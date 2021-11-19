Met Police officer Det Con Francois Olwage denies child sex offences
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied a number of child sex offences.
Det Con Francois Olwage, 51, from Stevenage, pleaded not guilty at Winchester Crown Court, to four charges including grooming a 13-year-old girl to meet up with him for sex.
Prosecutors say the alleged offences occurred between 14 and 29 October.
The defendant, who is attached to the Met's specialist operations, is due to stand trial next April.
Det Con Olwage, was arrested at an address in Basingstoke, Hampshire, as part of an operation by Hertfordshire Police.
Appearing via video-link from HMP Winchester, he pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.
He also entered not guilty pleas to arranging the commission of a child sex offence and meeting a girl under the age of 16 after grooming.
Judge Susan Evans QC ordered the officer to remain in custody.
The Met previously said its directorate of professional standards had been informed and the defendant had been suspended from duty.
The matter had also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.