Milton Keynes Council land worth £680k to be auctioned
- Published
Four plots of land that are no longer needed by a council could sell for more than £680,000.
Milton Keynes Council said sites in Wolverton, West Bletchley and Peartree Bridge would be auctioned.
One plot - a former highways depot on Woad Corner, in Newport Pagnell - will be sold via competitive tendering process.
The council said it would accept offers that "represent best value for each site" as they were now "unaffordable".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a public auction would be held for the land on Western Road in Wolverton, the vacant Tree Squared depot in West Bletchley, off the B4034, and an empty Chadds Lane depot in Peartree Bridge.
The council said the sales were needed as the "current portfolio of assets is unaffordable, both in economic and environmental terms".
The assets are recommended for disposal because they either "no longer make a positive contribution", there is "no potential" for regeneration or the income from the sites is "below" requirement.
Woad Corner, a former highways depot, was contaminated and Japanese knotweed was on site.
"We will expect to see significant capital receipts totalling £680,000 upwards," the council documents state.
It is hoped the sales will exceed the guide price and the sales should be completed by 31 March, the council added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk