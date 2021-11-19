Terrick man jailed for laundering money taken from 87-year-old man
- Published
A man who laundered more than £30,000 that had been tricked out of an 87-year-old has been jailed for 16 months.
Richard Walker handed over cheques to the value of £33,500 for work that did not need doing on his home in Watford in 2018, St Albans Crown Court heard.
Four cheques were paid into accounts in Nathan Jordan's name and £24,000 that was withdrawn in cash is missing.
Jordan, 29, of Terrick, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to converting criminal property.
Prosecutor Andrew Johnson said Mr Walker, who has recently died, agreed to the work being carried out in March 2018.
His step-son arrived at the property and found Mr Walker writing a cheque for £20,000.
The step-son said the work should stop and Hertfordshire Trading Standards began an investigation.
An expert assessed the work that needed to be done was £5,600.
"He assessed the work that had been done and it had no real value," Mr Johnson said.
'Abhorrent offence'
Of the money that had been paid into Jordan's accounts, only £9,000.45 was still available.
It was retained by authorities and made available to go to Mr Walker's estate, the court heard.
Defending Charles Drinnan said Jordan, of Nash Lee Road, "fully accepts" the offending.
"He is of extremely limited intelligence," he said. "He wishes to apologise for this abhorrent offence."
Mr Drinnan said Jordan had a genuine desire to pay back all the money and his uncle had offered him a £7,000 loan to help.
Jailing him, Judge Richard Foster said: "This was really despicable.
"I am satisfied you were aware of the nature of the offending.
"You were happy to launder money that has now gone missing."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk