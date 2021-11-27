Hertfordshire yarn-bombers getting ready for 'record' year
- Published
A community that "has embraced" yarn-bombers is getting ready for a "record number" of festive knitted creations.
St Albans Postboxes started in 2018 with 23 toppers, but this year the number will increase to 82.
The toppers will appear "in the dead of night" by 1 December, organisers said.
Clare Suttie, one of its founders, said it had expanded across Hertfordshire, to Park Street, Harpenden, Wheathampstead and Sandridge, and has made £64,000 for local charities.
"The community has embraced it, it is something really special for Christmas, it brings everyone together," she said.
"2021 sees a record number of toppers, a bigger team of volunteers and we can't wait to see everyone out and about finding them all."
Fifty yarn-bombers have taken part in making new displays, but items from other years are being reused and recycled, she added.
"A yarn-bomber has worked out a random factoid. Based on a rough calculation there's a mile of yarn in each topper, so as the crow flies, if we unravelled them all, you could make a straight line from St Albans to Dover."
Each topper takes 24 hours to make, and has a sponsor and a code that people can link to, to make a donation.
Organisers believe about 10% of the toppers will be vandalised, after two were taken in 2019.
David Barker, chief executive officer of Youth Talk, one of the charitable partners, said: "Young people need us now more than ever before, and we know that with our community behind us we can continue to be there for the growing numbers of young people who need our help and support."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk