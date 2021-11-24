Buckinghamshire teen sends 1,000 care packages to those in need
- Published
A teenager has sent more than 1,000 care packages to people in need over the past year.
Alice Rose, 18, from Buckinghamshire, posts "positivity boxes" filled with jewellery, hygiene products and toys across the country.
The teaching assistant started the project with her own money and received help from people offering her discounts and free items.
She said she wanted to remind vulnerable people "they are wanted".
Ms Rose said "anyone who applied for one is entitled to one".
"I just have to trust that they're not taking advantage," she said.
"It's really nice when I get an email or I've had cards through the post from people who have received the packages... To know that they do appreciate what I'm trying to do and it's helped them."
Ms Rose said she did a lot of research about what items could help people who were struggling with mental health or feeling down.
"The main thing that I like to include at the moment is fidget toys, because they're small, discreet and it helps with a lot of mental health conditions - especially things like anxiety, ADHD," she said.
Ms Rose's long-term goal is for Alice's Positivity Boxes to become a registered charity.
She has also set up a crowdfunding page to create Christmas-themed care packages for local hospitals, care homes, homeless shelters and women's refuges.