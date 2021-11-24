Metropolitan Police officer accused of rape faces 13 more charges
A Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder is facing a further 13 charges.
PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, appeared in court last month on the initial charge.
He told St Albans Magistrates' Court he "emphatically denies" attacking a woman.
Police said since the start of the investigation a further three women have now come forward and made similar complaints against him.
Mr Carrick, is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday in relation to these new charges.
He is currently remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on 3 December for a hearing relating to all alleged offences.
He has now been charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The charges relate to a period between 2017 and 2020, police said.
Scotland Yard said Mr Carrick was based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.
This is the same unit where the murderer of Sarah Everard, Wayne Couzens, had worked.
The Met said officers from its Directorate of Professional Standards continue to liaise with and support Hertfordshire Police with the investigation.
It added Mr Carrick remained suspended from duty and a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).