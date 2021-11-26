Extinction Rebellion activists target UK Amazon distribution centres
- Published
Climate change activists have blocked Amazon distribution centres in the UK on Black Friday, the retail giant's busiest day of the year.
Members of Extinction Rebellion have targeted 13 sites in the UK, including its largest distribution centre in Dunfermline, Scotland.
The group said the action was to draw attention to alleged exploitation of Amazon workers and wasteful business practices.
Amazon has been approached for comment.
The campaign group said it was blocking multiple entrances using bamboo structures, lock-ons, and banners and planned to stay for at least 48 hours.
Its demonstrations started at 04:00 GMT at Amazon's largest UK warehouse in Dunfermline, Fife, where about 20 activists stopped lorries entering the site and some from leaving.
It said it was also targeting sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and at Ridgmont, close to junction 13 of the M1 in Bedfordshire.
A spokesman said: "The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday."
The group said the blockade was part of an international action that would also target Amazon fulfilment centres in the US, Germany and the Netherlands.