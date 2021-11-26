Luke O'Connell: Three men get longer jail terms after car-chase death
- Published
Three men jailed over the killing of a man following a car chase have had their sentences increased after a court ruled they were unduly lenient.
Mohammed Haroon Azad, Mohammed Hamza Shah and Umar Sarfraz, all from Watford, were sentenced in September over the death of Luke O'Connell.
The Crown Prosecution Service appealed against the original sentences of nine years for manslaughter and assault.
Two other men also convicted over his death were not part of the appeal.
Mr O'Connell, 27, was stabbed following a car chase in Watford on 31 August 2019.
On Thursday the Court of Appeal increased the trio's sentences as follows:
- Azad, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for 13 years
- Shah, 21, of Hagden Lane, Watford, was jailed for 12 years
- Sarfraz, 23, of Whippendell Road, Watford, was jailed for 12 years
Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "We strongly felt that the original sentences were unduly lenient and we're pleased the appeal was successful.
"Nothing can ever bring Luke back and his family are still suffering every single day, but it was important to us to try and provide them with a greater sense of justice.
"I hope these increased sentences can now bring some closure as they look to move forward."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk