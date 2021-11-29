Shani Warren: Man charged with 1987 murder refuses to leave cell
- Published
A man accused of the murder of a woman 34 years ago has refused to appear before a court.
The body of Shani Warren, 26, was discovered gagged and bound in Taplow Lake, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.
Donald Robertson, 66, declined to leave his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire for the hearing at Reading Crown Court, the judge said.
He faces five charges, which also includes the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl in Slough in 1981.
As well as the murder charge, Mr Robertson, formerly of Slough in Berkshire, is accused of the indecent assault and unlawful imprisonment of Ms Warren.
No pleas were entered during the hearing and the suspect was further remanded in custody for a plea hearing in March.
A provisional trial has been listed for 26 April, lasting up to four weeks and to be held in front of a High Court judge.
Ms Warren was last seen driving from her home in Stoke Poges to her parents' house in Gerrards Cross on Good Friday 1987.
Her body was discovered by a dog walker on Easter Saturday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk