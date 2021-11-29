Humza Hussain: Teen guilty of murder outside Luton school
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school in what prosecutors called a revenge killing.
Humza Hussain was attacked close to Challney High School for Boys in Luton on 8 June, dying later that evening.
Luton Crown Court had been told by the 16-year-old defendant's legal team that he had acted in self-defence.
The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons and did not give evidence, will be sentenced on Tuesday.
He was also found guilty of having an article with a blade or point.
Following the verdict, Mr Justice Goss said the defendant would receive a life sentence, and he would have to determine the minimum term the boy should serve before he could be for parole.
The prosecution said Humza was stabbed three times in the chest in the attack that took place in broad daylight in a busy street.
The defendant had armed himself with a "large and savage knife" for the attack after he had suffered a bloodied nose in a fight months earlier.
CCTV footage from the school which recorded a playground fight eight months earlier in October 2020 was played to the court.
The incident which saw the defendant receive a bloody nose was filmed by Humza on his phone, the jury heard.
As a result Humza and a friend had been permanently excluded from the Challney and the defendant was moved to another school.
"From this point on the defendant was determined to exact some sort of revenge on Humza Hussain and his friend," said Richard Wright, prosecuting QC.
On the day of the murder, the defendant had confronted the 14-year-old brother of one of Humza's friends outside the school.
The boy made a call to his older brother, who turned up with Humza.
Mr Wright told the jury the older brother threw the head of a hammer at the defendant, who drew a knife.
Humza, who had brought a metal file with him, grabbed the defendant from behind in an attempt to restrain him, but after he broke free he "lunged" at his victim and "stabbed him repeatedly" in the chest, Mr Wright said.