Humza Hussain: Teen jailed for murder outside Luton school

Published
Humza Hussain, 16, was stabbed to death in the afternoon outside the school he had been excluded from

A teenager has been jailed for 16 years for murdering a 16-year-old boy outside a school in a revenge killing.

Humza Hussain was attacked near Challney High School for Boys in Luton, where both boys had been pupils, on 8 June, dying later that evening.

Passing a life sentence, Mr Justice James Goss said Ibrahim Khan,16, of Atherstone Road, "had shown no remorse".

"A young life was needlessly ended," the judge added.

The attack on Humza Hussain happened between 15:30 and 15:45 BST with teachers, paramedics and members of the public all dealing with the injured boy

During the trail at Luton Crown Court, prosecutor Richard Wright QC said: "The dispute between them [the victim and defendant] had been festering for some time.

"There was mutual animosity that developed. It is not easily identified and may relate to insults on social media. It may have begun as a petty adolescent grudge that developed."

The prosecution said Humza was stabbed three times in the chest in a street outside the school between 15:30 and 15:45 BST.

The defendant had armed himself with a "large and savage knife" after he had suffered a bloodied nose in a fight at the school in October 2020.

As a result Humza and a friend had been permanently excluded from Challney and the defendant was moved to another school.

"From this point on the defendant was determined to exact some sort of revenge on Humza Hussain and his friend," said Mr Wright.

Flowers were left at the site of the incident outside Challney High School for Boys

Mr Justice Goss told Khan: "It will be for the parole board to decide if you are to be released. If released you will be on licence for rest of your life."

In a victim's statement, the murdered boy's father said his son's death was "like a nightmare that does not end".

He said the loss of his "beautiful handsome boy" meant his family had gone from "living in a world of colour to one of black and white".

Mr Hussain said Humza had passed five GCSEs and had a place at college to learn plumbing. The results came out after his death.

Bedfordshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: "Knives ruin lives, plain and simple.

"What started as a grudge between teenagers has escalated into a futile waste of life."

