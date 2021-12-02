Bedford High Street fully reopens after months of closures
A town's high street has reopened following work to adapt it to a single traffic lane started in February.
Parts of Bedford High Street were closed for months while works to widen pavements, build loading bays and plant new trees could be carried out.
The scheme is part of a £18m Transporting Bedford project to tackle congestion hotspots in the town.
Bedford Borough Council said the changes had created "a nicer atmosphere for all visitors to our town centre".
"With one lane of traffic removed, new trees planted, and huge improvements made to the look and feel of the whole area, this major project has been really successful in creating a nicer atmosphere for all visitors to our town centre, in time for people to come in for Christmas," the council said.
"Our highways team and contractor have worked in spite of disruption caused by national shortages of HGV drivers and materials and our thanks go to them, and local businesses and residents for their patience as we've delivered this project."
The council said additional utility works around St Paul's Square will be completed by 10 December.
