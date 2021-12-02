Boy, 17, convicted of murdering Lewis Wenman in Milton Keynes
A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murdering teenager Lewis Wenman.
Mr Wenman, 17, was stabbed multiple times in Tyburn Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes on 7 November 2020 and later died in hospital.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of murder and also theft at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Following the conviction, Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik said: "This is another example of how knives really do ruin lives."
The boy is due to be sentenced in January.
Det Ch Insp Blaik said some of Mr Wenman's friends witnessed the attack and tried to save him.
"Lewis died having been stabbed three times during an attack in Springfield," he said.
"There was absolutely no justification for this incident that resulted in Lewis losing his life in front of two friends who tried to save him along with the attending police officers, ambulance crews and the staff at Milton Keynes A&E department."
Police praised Mr Wenman's family for their "dignity" throughout the trial.
